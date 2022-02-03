Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, February 4, at the State Capitol in Helena. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a commission work session at 3:30 on February 3.

The meetings will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom. During the February 3 work session, the commission will review season proposals due to be presented on February 4 during their business meeting. The work session will also be streamed live on the FWP website. During the Friday business meeting, the commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on February 3. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at (406) 444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website, fwp.mt.gov. The website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.