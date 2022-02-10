Not guilty plea to burglary charge
February 10, 2022
Gary Morehouse of Thompson Falls appeared in the 20th Judicial District Court Tuesday for his initial appearance to plead not guilty to a felony burglary charge. According to charging documents, Morehouse was caught by police on January 2, 2022, loading boxes and household supplies into his vehicle parked outside of a residence. Upon investigation, it was discovered a door to the home was forcibly opened. Morehouse’s trial has been set for July 11.
Reader Comments(0)