Not guilty plea to burglary charge

Gary Morehouse of Thompson Falls appeared in the 20th Judicial District Court Tuesday for his initial appearance to plead not guilty to a felony burglary charge. According to charging documents, Morehouse was caught by police on January 2, 2022, loading boxes and household supplies into his vehicle parked outside of a residence. Upon investigation, it was discovered a door to the home was forcibly opened. Morehouse’s trial has been set for July 11.