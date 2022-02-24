ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Correction

 
February 24, 2022



In the February 17 Ledger article about Thompson Falls man Carl Haywood, the article mentions that the posted location of Salish House was on the North side of the river. The posted location was in fact on the south side of the river near the mouth of Prospect Creek, which Haywood knew to be incorrect at the time. Salish House was actually on the north side of the Clark Fork River, closer to the mouth of Thompson River. The Ledger regrets the error.

 
