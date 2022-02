Savage Heat teams third at District

Red Devil Jaedyn Murray looks to make a pass over Hot Springs' Lauryn Aldridge during the District 14C opening round Thursday in Ronan.

The 14C District basketball tournament in Ronan last weekend was the end of the road for both Hot Springs and Noxon boys and girls teams. The Savage Heat boys and girls ended up third in each bracket, but only the top two teams advanced to divisional.

For the boys, Noxon opened the tournament...