Students learn to build better bridges

Adventist School holds annual bridge contest, fundraiser

First-place winner Colby Evans (second from left) reacts as his bridge succumbs to the "tower of power" at 255 pounds during Trout Creek Adventist School's annual toothpick bridge contest.

by Miriah Kardelis

Students from Trout Creek Adventist School gathered for the third annual toothpick bridge contest in the school's gym. This year served to be the biggest turnout the contest has seen and teacher Maurita Crew's father, who started the toothpick bridge contest in the 1970s, was also in the crowd.

Students are allowed to use up to 750 toothpicks and any glue they want to build their bridges. A theme and a particular set of color choices were seen in the year's bridges as the 12 students paid homage to forest fire health and safety. Crew said this year students paid close attention to the braces on the bridges, as the contest is to see which bridge can hold the most weight before it collapses under the "tower of power," a homemade apparatus to hold weights down on the bridges.

The contest also serves as a fundraiser for the students to find family and friends to pledge money for the bridge that can hold the highest weight. Prior to the contest, students and families sit down for a dinner that also helps bring in funding for the school.

"We had $4,700 pledged for the toothpick bridges this year," Crew said. "The dinner also raised $500. The money is being raised for a big field trip we are taking. We are planning a four-day trip to Glendive, Montana, in May to do a dinosaur bone dig and visit some museums. We are also visiting some Lewis and Clark sites on the way back. In addition, the money is used to help pay for additional supplies for further learning projects and help pay some bills that the school encounters."

First place went to Colby Evans in the sixth grade. "I used all 750 toothpicks," Evans said. "I named my bridge Blue Fireball because I painted it blue and orange and I like how the colors clashed together." Evans' bridge held 255 pounds before it succumbed to the "tower of power."

The second-place trophy went to fourth grader Seth Overbeck, who used 749 toothpicks. "I used all but one of the toothpicks," he said. "I named my bridge The Eliminator because I knew it would eliminate all the other bridges." Overbeck's bridge held 235 pounds.

Shannen McFarland took home third place with her bridge that held 225 pounds. McFarland, who is in the seventh grade, said this was her second year competing in the contest. "I paid special attention to the joints on the bridge when I was building," she said. "I think I won third place because I was careful and precise. We did a forest and fire theme this year, so I named my bridge Charcoal and painted it all black."

Miriah Kardelis Winning trophies in the bridge contest were (from left) Seth Overbeck (second place), Colby Evans (first place) and Shannen McFarland (third place).

Also competing were Amy Ficklin, second grade, used 562 toothpicks and held 125 pounds; Steven McFarland, third grade, used 717 toothpicks and held 145 pounds; Akilah McKell, fourth grade, used 750 and held 165 pounds; Topaz Wilcut, fifth grade, used 695 toothpicks and held 135 pounds; Dennis Bokov, sixth grade, used 749 toothpicks and held 185 pounds; Serena Overbeck, sixth grade, used 750 toothpicks and held 145 pounds; Taylinn Craik, eighth grade, used 750 toothpicks and held 195 pounds; Tayton Evans eighth grade, used 750 toothpicks and held 215 pounds; Jessica Evans, eighth grade, used 750 toothpicks and held 205 pounds.

"Bridges are such an important opportunity for learning," Crew said. "I love that the students were cheered on by so many people this year. We have taken a STEM project and definitely made it into something that provides the students with hands-on learning, the ability to see a project through many steps and the perseverance it takes to finish. I love that all the students participate and are so encouraging to one another."