Local students honored by DAR

Three Sanders County students were chosen to participate in this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens program and scholarship contest. The Good Citizens program is intended to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenship.

There were a total of seven area students that were honored by the Kuilix Chapter of the DAR at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church in St. Ignatius. Each student received a Good Citizen certificate and pin, a money award and a delicious lunch.

Vanessa Horner of Noxon High School was awarded second place and received $250. Ben Croft of Thompson Falls High School was awarded third place and received $150. Kaylah Standeford of Plains High School received an honorable mention and was awarded $25.

The program is open to all senior students enrolled in accredited public or private schools that are in good standing with their State Board of Education.

Each student is selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen by the high school staff and must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The DAR is a volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American History and securing America’s future through better education for children. For more information, visit http://www.dar.org