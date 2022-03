Sheriff's Log March 31, 2022



Ambulance: Plains, 1; Trout Creek, 1; Heron, 1; T. Falls, 5; Noxon, 1. Monday, March 21 Property damage/criminal mischief, Plains. Civil standby, Plains. Animal bite, T. Falls. Welfare check, T. Falls. Person missing, T. Falls. Suspicious activity, T. Falls. Assist other agency, Plains. Tuesday,...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.