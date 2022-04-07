Electric bikes gaining popularity

Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are seemingly becoming the companion of the future for recreationists. Though the technology has been around for a while, a new trend has seen modern bikes become more efficient, practical and reliable. These three aspects are extremely important when it comes to relying on something in the outdoors, and so the better reputation is seeing the devices find their way into Sanders County. Recent legislation across the United States has been geared toward addressing the newer, faster and more powerful varieties gaining popularity. This has led to many states approaching the issue in different ways, resulting in some confusion on where bikes can be used legally, and most importantly, what determines an e-bike in the first place.

In general, there are three main recognized varieties of electric bicycle. Class 1 e-bikes are categorized by only having motorized power to assist while pedaling and they max out at 20 miles per hour. Class 2 e-bikes have a throttle and can include pedal assist and also cap out at 20 miles per hour. The third and final class of e-bike often incorporates both pedal and throttle and can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour. These Class 3 e-bikes must include a speedometer.

Aside from some battery size limitations, most states agree on these basic outlines. There are e-bikes far more powerful that can go much farther, but these often require registration like any motorized vehicle. Regular e-bikes classed 1-3 require no registration, at least as far as Montana is concerned. The state of Montana views these first three categories as bicycles. Though any age can ride them, helmets are required for those under 18 years old in Montana. The bike classification needs to be displayed, however, companies usually label their bikes in coordination with state requirements.

According to Trout Creek resident Sara Bednarcik, e-bikes can go anywhere motorized vehicles are allowed. Bednarcik is an avid e-biker and is working to open an electric bike rental company in Trout Creek. According to her, doing so would “just boost the recreation opportunities out here.” She believes having a business like this would get more people outside and would be great for tourists coming to the area. She has been speaking with the U.S. Forest Service to decipher the legalese behind these bikes and has expressed that most agencies view them the same as dirt bikes as far as where they can go. They are not allowed behind gated roads where otherwise a regular bike may be allowed. To stay safe, she recommends staying on open bike paths with no signage stating otherwise. “Right now, there are a lot of opportunities to ride wherever motorized vehicles are allowed,” added Bednarcik.

Her company would mainly target tourists and she would provide maps of the area’s trails. She expects users would want to go up Vermillion, Martin Creek and other local areas. Bednarcik wants to get a fleet of about 10 bikes and each bike would weigh about 70 pounds. She would rent them out for full or half days, charging about $10 per hour for their use, with full-day use having some savings. The bikes would include the fat tires for dirt road use. She also thought about renting walkie talkies for group use as well as extra batteries. The bikes she is looking at are all Class 3 and max out at about 27 miles per hour, where their motorization and assistance cuts out. If her company is successful in Trout Creek, she would like to open a brick-and-mortar location in Thompson Falls.

As far as the dangers of using one goes, Bednarcik explained that turns can be difficult on some e-bikes. She cited an instance where she was rounding a curve and accidentally hit the throttle and it scared her half to death after jolting forward. “It’s just rounding a curve with these bikes, but once you get used to them it’s not that bad,” she added. The other difficulty with the bikes is the expense. E-bikes range from $400 to well over $3,000 each depending on brand and class. The batteries can be the costliest part, and so Bednarcik will have locks on the bikes’ batteries as well.

The batteries are likely the biggest danger, as Bednarcik found out herself. She explained that in the winter the batteries may only last half the time and distance, and she has had to pedal several miles home after the power ran out sooner than it should have. Depending on the e-bike brand and model, they can last from about three to six hours, and go 20 to 50 miles.

Along with being used simply to travel around and look at the sites, many in the E-bike market, and locally, use the bikes for other recreational activities. One very common use is for backcountry hunters who want a quieter approach than they can get with a motorized vehicle, but want the horsepower to help transport meat out. The bikes also facilitate exercise as the assisted power can be employed as much or as little as the user wants. This means that on the more difficult uphill stretches of a ride, a rider can use the bike's power to traverse that portion, making a longer and more enjoyable ride possible. This opens the doors of long-bike-ride-fitness, even to a person who has not yet built up their strength and endurance. e-bikes can be purchased online, or through various brick and mortar retailers in both Missoula, Kalispell and Sandpoint. Information about e-bikes and legality in Montana can be found mt.gov.