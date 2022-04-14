ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Ballots mailed this week for special district, school elections

 
April 14, 2022



Ballots for special district and school board elections are being mailed in Sanders County this week. The elections for school board members and special district board members are being held by mail.

The Sanders County Elections staff notes that ballots must be received by the office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Ballots can be dropped off in person at the Sanders County Courthouse, or the elections staff recommends if mailing ballots, that they be mailed no later than Monday, April 25, to allow sufficient time for the mailing process.

County Elections Administraotr Nichol Scribner said that voters will see a block of color on the return envelope, also called the signature envelope. The blocks of color indicate to the office which election they are voting in. Scrinber said the color block is for sorting purposes only as the Sanders County Elections office will be receiving ballots for 11 different elections being conducted on May 3.

 

