CANDIDATE PROFILES: Noxon School Board

NAME: Nick Posselt

EDUCATION: Bachelors of Science-University of Montana

OCCUPATION: Avista Corporation-Hydro Operator at Noxon Rapids Dam.

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? Hard work and honesty are two of my greatest attributes. Instilled by my parents and grandparents at an early age, I have used these attributes in every aspect of life but think they would be especially beneficial for a school board trustee.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I would like to see more job fairs offered as well as real world teachings. These include more opportunities for our youth on life in the real world after school. There are so many opportunities currently available to our youth that I feel are underemphasized.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? Graduating from Noxon, coaching at Noxon, and having two children (soon to be three) attend Noxon, I obviously want what’s best for the Noxon school. Being a lifelong citizen of Sanders County and the Noxon/Trout Creek area, I care not only about my kids' future but every Red Devil who goes through the school. Nothing makes a member of these tight knit, small communities prouder than seeing one of their own succeed in life. That starts with decisions made for all our students grades K-12.

NAME: Jennifer Fratzke

EDUCATION: High School with some college including a diploma in Web Develpment. Certificates in Herbalism. Working toward EMT license. Learning should never stop.

OCCUPATION: Small business owner

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? Integrety. Honesty. I was raised on Christian and conservative morals and values right here in Sanders County. I understand some of the issues public schools face from raising my own children who attended public schools.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I will address each and every issue in a nonbiased matter if and when they arise and do what’s right for our school and families in each circumstance.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? Being nonbiased isn’t something that everyone posseses. We have to remain unbiased and make sure we conduct the research on issues to have facts while also spending the time to listen to those who attend our school and their parents. We know our choices are the best when we aren’t causing harm nor creating burdens for students or families.

Name: Jason Colyer

Education: I hold a Master’s in Education from the University of Montana and three separate Bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry, Biology, and Anthropology. I was raised in Sanders County and a graduate of Plains High School.

Occupation: Professional Educator

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? I want to offer my professional experience and knowledge to support a district and students that I truly care about. The students and community deserve the best education that we can provide for them. Through my years of service to this community and through the relationships forged, I feel that I can effectively and empathetically address the concerns of the community. Through my previous service on the board I am versed in the rules and processes and can immediately make a positive impact.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I would like to unite the school board, administration and staff to provide a conducive and productive educational environment. By building relationships with the current trustees and the educational staff I hope to find common ground in which to develop and nurture prosperous working relationships. If we can all work together we can change the trajectory of this school and make it thrive.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? As a current educator I have the knowledge and background to know the priorities of our students. The well-being and educational success of the students is my first and foremost priority. The decisions I have made and will continue to make will be in the mindset of what is best for the students of Noxon Public Schools. Second to that is making sure the district has the tools in place to provide an engaging, successful, and safe educational experience.

NAME: Natalie Erwin

EDUCATION: High School Diploma, Trade School

OCCUPATION: Salon Owner/Operator. Professional Manicurist

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? As a parent of kids enrolled in Noxon Public Schools, I know that I will be honest and diligent when making decisions. I will be sure to research all topics before board meetings, so I can make confident and informed decisions. I am committed to bettering our school policies and looking out for the best interest and future of our students.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I would really like to see our school board come together more for the kids. I have seen division in the board and I believe all personal agendas need to be set aside. There needs to be more advocating for our kids and their futures. I would like to be part of the solution to making Noxon schools the best possible place for students to receive an education and with proper, educated leadership, I know this can be achieved.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? As a parent, with kids enrolled in Noxon Public School, my very first priority is the kids. My choices and decisions will be based on what is going to be best for the kids. Our kids need a safe, healthy learning environment, decisions I have to make will be based on this. We need to be providing the best education possible, following state standards, and keeping our school as safe as possible.

NAME: Rachel Peterson

EDUCATION: High School Graduate

OCCUPATION: Clerk for the U.S. Postal Service

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? I am a person who believes hard work, integrity and having an open mind can solve just about anything. A school board member should be able to connect with the community, administration and staff of the school. I feel they should be present for school functions and do their best to engage with the school they are making decisions about. In being an active community member I have had the privilege of watching first hand what our school staff has accomplished with our students and look forward to the future.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I’d like to see an open dialogue between staff, administration and the board. I feel a lot of people get discouraged at decisions being made because they do not know the reasoning behind them. Being able to lay out the information where people can be encouraged to comment and ask questions without feeling as if there will be repercussions is so important in building a strong foundation for a school.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? By having open discussions with different viewpoints. I don’t know of one person who can look at a situation from every stance. It is important to encourage an open and respectful dialogue to gather and collect information. It truly takes a village to raise respectful, productive members of society, so making decisions is going to take a variety of viewpoints and experience. We’ve got a great group of community members, school staff that we can draw from. Reaching out to neighboring schools and finding out what’s working for them and how they’ve implemented it will be another valuable tool.

NAME: James Christensen

EDUCATION: Noxon High School Graduate, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Equipment Technology at University of Montana

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? I am an honest, straight to the point, hard working man with positive Christian morals. I am a very good listener and will base my decisions on facts and what will be in the best interest of the students. I have four children in school and am actively involved in their extracurricular activities. I believe it is very important to be involved in our students education to make the best decision possible for their future.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? I would like to see our student’s test scores go up. Board members, staff, and parents need to come together and figure out why they are so low and implement a solid plan to fix the issue. Academics need to be the number one priority in the classroom.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? Communication is key. I will research facts and listen to concerns from the community, staff, and other board members. We are put into this position by parents and people of this community to ensure that the students are getting the best education for a successful future.

NAME: Tamra Weltz

EDUCATION: Noxon High School Graduate, Bachelor Degree in Social Work from University of Montana

OCCUPATION: Receptionist at River Town Dental

What attributes make you a good candidate for the school board? Although I have only officially been a Board trustee since Fall 2018, I have been a frequent presence at the School Board meetings since our children were in Kindergarten. I often attended the meetings just to keep informed on how our school operated because “knowledge, truly, is power.” I did not just attend when an issue came up that caught my interest or was controversial in the community. I am an active participant in our community in many ways; you will see me at most community-oriented events. I make attending School Board meetings a priority.

What is one change would you like to see implemented in your school district? Change is ever present in almost any setting and our school is no different. I would beg for consistency! Consistency in our curriculum, staff, administration and Board. Consistency in the way we communicate with each other. We need to strive for building healthy relationships so that we can all make the best decisions to make Noxon School a place where students and staff WANT to be. I know it’s there somewhere but “we” all need to strive toward the old-fashioned sense of tradition, pride and community that we had not so long ago.

If elected, how will you ensure you are making the best choices for all students? If I am elected, I don’t feel I would change much from what I have been and am currently doing. I make my best effort to be informed on all agenda items by asking questions, offering suggestions and making a decision that is best for the “whole” versus what might be best for a particular group of people/students. I have no personal agenda, never have, and I take my position as a Trustee very serious and do not make decisions lightly. I would appreciate your vote to keep me on as a Trustee and welcome anyone to contact me.

David Smith is also running for Noxon School Board.