BEAUTIFICATION DAYS MILESTONE

Community event celebrates 20 years

Volunteers work to clean up the rose hedge near the railroad tracks along Main Street in Thompson Falls during Beautification Days.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Thompson Falls Beautification Days. The event drew 115 volunteers to help do some spring cleaning around the community. Kathy Conlin, who helps organize Beautification Days, says this year's event went very well. "The weather really cooperated, even though Thursday afternoon was kind of a 'wash' with the storm that came in," Conlin said. "It's inspiring to see so many civic groups, residents, schools, businesses, churches and the U.S. Forest Service lending a hand in cleaning up the community."

One of the biggest projects to tackle this year was cleaning up and trimming the rose hedge across the street from the Rex Community Theater. Conlin says the rose hedge suffered a couple of devastating frosts. Combined with last year's drought, the hedge needed a number of canes cut off. A dozen volunteers took on the task Thursday morning.

"The rose hedge needs a massive prune back," said volunteer Karen Gustavsen. The hedge of roses will need to be fertilized to see if any new growth comes up, otherwise the hedge will need to be taken out completely. "It's a really big undertaking this year to try and clean up the rose hedge," Gustavsen said. "We have to get this done today because this is our biggest group of volunteers and if we don't get this trimmed back, the deer hide their fawns here."

Several organizations return each year to volunteer their time, including Clark Fork Valley Elks, who tackle Wild Goose Landing. Elks member Cliff Farrier said volunteers helped with raking up pine needles, picking up dead vegetation, tree trimming and power washing the sidewalk. "This is a community project we always like to help sponsor every year," Farrier said.

Miriah Kardelis Members of the Clark Fork Valley Elks volunteer to clean up Wild Goose Landing park in Thompson Falls each spring.

Students from Trout Creek Adventist School volunteer every year to help clean up both areas around the east and west on-ramps, as well as the area around the playground at Rose Garden Park. Volunteers also worked at 15 homes over the weekend, helping residents clean up their yards. On Saturday, volunteers helped clean up Powerhouse Loop Trail and the mule pasture.

"We are blessed to have Linda Rocheleau, one of the founding members on the committee, still helping make it happen," Conlin said of the 20-year anniversary of Beautification Days. "She is simply amazing."

Financial contributors who help make Beautification Days happen include First Security Bank, Thrivent Funding through Rita Lundgren and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, contributions from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Blackfoot Communications, who help trim the city trees. "It takes a village," Conlin said.