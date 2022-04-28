Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
April 28, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Diana Russell, 68, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $935.
Emilly Montgomery, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.
Abby Coleman, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Steven Beck, 56, day speeding, $20.
Raymond Tanner, 46, day speeding, $20.
Robert Warnock, 64, night speeding, $20.
Cole McKean, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Lee Hensrude, 75, day speeding, $20.
Desirae Knapp, 31, day speeding, $20.
Pete Vickers, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Farris, 19, night speeding, $20.
Jessica Brooks, 29, day speeding, $20.
Matthew Daems, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Katherine Baxter, 51, day speeding, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Hugo Gonzalez, 42, false log, $285.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
John Lunetta, 69, violation of commission/department rules, $135.
