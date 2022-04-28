ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 28, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Diana Russell, 68, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $935.

Emilly Montgomery, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.

Abby Coleman, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Steven Beck, 56, day speeding, $20.

Raymond Tanner, 46, day speeding, $20.

Robert Warnock, 64, night speeding, $20.

Cole McKean, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Lee Hensrude, 75, day speeding, $20.

Desirae Knapp, 31, day speeding, $20.

Pete Vickers, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Farris, 19, night speeding, $20.

Jessica Brooks, 29, day speeding, $20.

Matthew Daems, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Katherine Baxter, 51, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Hugo Gonzalez, 42, false log, $285.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

John Lunetta, 69, violation of commission/department rules, $135.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 15:41