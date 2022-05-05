Christopher Roger Graf

June 30, 1979 –

April 19, 2022

Christopher resided in Trout Creek but passed in Oklahoma City, from a blood clot in the lungs.

He was self-employed as a vehicle transporter from one location to another throughout the US. He was a long-time resident of Bakersfield, California, but had been vacationing in Trout Creek since he was in Jr. high: first at the campground and then at his parents’ home that was built in 2007 and finally moved here in March 2020.

He loved this area and enjoyed boating and swimming in the reservoir, hiking through the mountains, especially Glacier National Park, and just enjoying the cooler weather, the clear blue skies, and all the green flora and the variety of fauna that wanders through our woods. He liked working outdoors, clearing his parents and other properties. If anyone asked for help, Chris would always be there. He was a loving father, son, and brother.

He is survived by his son Michael Graf, currently a senior at the University of North Carolina, Raleigh;

Parents, Roger and Susan Graf and brother, Jared Graf, all of Trout Creek; aunt, Cathy Mills; cousin, Daniel Mills and his wife Heather all of Thompson Falls; aunt, Monya Jameson and uncle Tony; aunt, Melanie Susan Graf and her partner Debbie Lacey, and uncle, Tim Graf all of Bakersfield, California; aunt, Linda Stewart and her husband Jack of Sallisaw, Oklahoma and a slew of cousins from all over.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, David Mills of Thompson Falls and a dear cousin, Alaine Mills in 2003

of Clovis, California.

We will all greatly miss him.

There will be a memorial service Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Trout Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3020 Montana Hwy 200, Trout Creek, MT 59874.