GOOD CONNECTION – Ten-year-old Tayden Cramer of the Noxon Cougars smacks one between first and second base in a game against Plains.

The Noxon Cougars continued their winning streak with a 17-3 victory against Plains at Amundson Sports Complex last Tuesday, but winning isn't the most important part of the minors level of baseball, said both coaches, it's learning the game and having fun.

Fun was a little difficult at last wee...