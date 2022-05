NEW IDEA – Justin Wright briefs the fair commission about holding an Agricultural Mechanic Show for youths during the upcoming fair. Fair board members – from left: Randy Woods, Jim Newman, Kim McMahon, Ted Forkum, and Brian Crain – all agree that Wright's idea sounded good.

The Sanders County Fair is fast approaching and the fair staff has most of the events and contracts ready with only minor details to be worked out, but at last Wednesdays meeting a Hot Springs resident asked to add another event for the kids.

Justin Wright told the board that he'd like to hold a...