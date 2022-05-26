ENDINGS AND BEGINNINGS

Noxon graduates class of 2022

Family and friends packed the school gym Sunday to celebrate Noxon's graduating class of 2022. Sixteen seniors donned their red and white robes as they took their seats before the crowd. Superintendent Dave Whitesell kicked off the ceremony and offered a few words of wisdom to the graduating class. Whitesell told the students life is full of boxes to be checked off and graduating high school is only one small box. "Good luck class of 2022," he said. "We will be watching you with a keen eye as you go forth into the world."

The salutatorian address was given by Vanessa Horner. "Today marks an important day in the journey of our lives," she said. "Graduation isn't the end goal itself, just a small piece of the journey." She encouraged her fellow classmates to grow outside their comfort zones and grow into someone they will admire.

Miriah Kardelis Noxon School Board member Lars Swanson hugs his son, Gunnar, as he gives him his diploma during Sunday's graduation ceremony.

Cade VanVleet was the class valedictorian and said it was his goal to be valedictorian since he was in the fifth grade. VanVleet's speech to his peers contained notes of levity, bringing laughter to not only his fellow classmates but everyone in the audience as well. "Flourish in your endeavors and feel fulfilled in your lives," he said. "You've earned your spot in the world."

The commencement address was given by Noxon alumnus Daniel Beaudin, followed by the presentation of a number of scholarships and awards including a new scholarship that was given by David and June Hildebrand. Graduates Jaedyn Murray and Nathan Cano were each presented with a $5,000 scholarship for their plans to attend a trade school.

Diplomas were presented by board chair Dave Pafford, James Christensen, Jason Coyler and Lars Swanson before graduates flung their caps in the air celebrating the end of one chapter of their lives and the beginning of the next.

The rest of the Sanders County Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas this Sunday, May 29. Commencement at Thompson Falls and Plains begins at 3 p.m., and Hot Springs starts at 4 p.m.