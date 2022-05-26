Legion, VFW raise new flag at TF cemetery

Members of the Thompson Falls American Legion as well as members of the Plains VFW came together for a flag raising ceremony last Tuesday at the Wild Rose Rebekah Cemetery in Thompson Falls. "A flag raising ceremony takes place when an American flag becomes unserviceable," said Ken Mathieson, Commander of American Legion Post 52.

An American flag raising ceremony consists of a 10 step process that is very carefully executed, in this case the process is executed by local veterans. Two of these veterans form what is known in the military as a color guard. A proper color guard requires two people per flag to raise and lower the colors. If more than the U.S. flag is being used, the U.S. flag is raised first in the morning and lowered last in the evening. Some flag raising ceremonies even include a bugler who will play the bugle-call "To the Colors" to honor the United States as well as its flag during this process.

The flag raising ceremony begins with the color guard speaking in unison the command "color guard, attention." The color guard then stands upright with an assertive and correct posture, chin up, chest out, shoulders back, stomach in. Next the color guard speaks the command "camp, attention." The audience then follows suit and stands at attention. "Color guard, advance" is the next command announced which signals the color guard to then uniformly advance to the flagpole. "Color guard, present colors." The color guard now attaches the flag to the halyard. "Hand salute!" all in attendance salute, except the veteran raising the colors; once the flag is raised and the hand used for doing this is free, this veteran joins the salute. "Color guard, post colors" can then be heard next, at this time a designated bugler will play the bugle call "To the Colors" to honor our flag and country, during the playing of the bugle The flag is raised briskly to the top of the pole. After the flag stops at the top, the Pledge of Allegiance, if used, is recited while the salute is held. Next is the command "Two." This causes all who are present to drop salute and remain at attention. The color guard ties the halyard to secure the flag. The process is repeated with any other flags being raised together; no salute is given, and the bugler does not play. When the halyard is secure "Color guard, dismissed" is the next command, and the color guard returns to the starting point. A patriotic song or reading may be done at this point. Next we are met with the command "Camp at ease." The audience relaxes from attention. Any announcements, awards, or recognition may be done at this point. "Camp dismissed" is the final command given and signals to participants that the ceremony has come to an end and the audience may disperse.

The American flag raising ceremony includes a great deal of kindness, generosity, not to mention an impeccable attention to detail Many of those in attendance last week did not want personal credit for being involved in the ceremony.

It is a great honor to attend a flag raising ceremony and makes for an incredibly memorable experience not soon to be forgotten. American Legion Post 52 reminded the community that they have openings for new members and encourage all military service personnel to apply and join. "We are especially looking for younger veterans to join the American Legion," said Mathieson, who served his country for 24 years after enlisting in the military at age 22.