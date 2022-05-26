ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

REMEMBERING LOCAL VETERANS

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 26, 2022

Courtesy photo by Heather Allen

Members of VFW Post 3596 placed 468 flags at the Plains Cemetery last week ahead of Memorial Day. Above, club manager Gary Jenson and commander Ron Kilbury place the last flag at the cemetery. The group of 23 volunteers and VFW members spent about an hour placing the flags. Quartermaster Heather Allen also said she spent countless hours with a few helpers beforehand walking the cemetery to make their lists accurate. The group created a map for each section to make it easier for everyone to place flags.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/25/2022 09:58