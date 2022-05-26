REMEMBERING LOCAL VETERANS

Members of VFW Post 3596 placed 468 flags at the Plains Cemetery last week ahead of Memorial Day. Above, club manager Gary Jenson and commander Ron Kilbury place the last flag at the cemetery. The group of 23 volunteers and VFW members spent about an hour placing the flags. Quartermaster Heather Allen also said she spent countless hours with a few helpers beforehand walking the cemetery to make their lists accurate. The group created a map for each section to make it easier for everyone to place flags.