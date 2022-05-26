TF student wins business contest

The Prospects is a business pitch competition for Montana high school students to submit their existing business and potential business proposals to the Montana Chamber of Commerce Foundation. One young entrepreneur from Thompson Falls High School (TFHS) submitted her business into the competition and won. Junior Bethany Burk was awarded $500 to help her business, Rustic by Bethany.

The Prospects competition is in its second year running and this year, the Foundation has awarded over $75,000 in prizes, cash and scholarships to winners across the state. Each business idea is categorized separately allowing students from rural and urban areas of the state to connect with industry experts through the Chamber Foundation for mentoring, internships, apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities. Burk was awarded the $500 in the High-Tech category. The cash prize was sponsored by Montana High Tech Business Alliance.

"Mrs. Darcy Farlan, Bethany's Entrepreneurship teacher, provided this opportunity to all her students," said TFHS Principal Jodi Morgan. "As a self-starter, Bethany took the initiative to submit her business idea. We always enjoy seeing our Thompson Falls students receive recognition for their hard work and dedication. We are proud of Bethany and look forward to what her future holds."

Burk started her business, Rustic by Bethany, last June and has been enjoying the experience so far. "I make customized signs, tumblers, mugs and car decals," she said. "I have a Cricut cutting machine, so I can do vinyl as well." The business owner sells her products on Etsy, Facebook and by word of mouth. "I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life," she said. "After making some gifts for my teachers, one suggested I start selling my products and that's how it all started."

Burk said she had to submit a short video pitching her business idea and also had to write her own business plan. "That part was hard because I didn't know how to write a business plan," she said. "Figuring out what I wanted to say in a short business plan was also hard." Burk says she will use the $500 to expand her business, purchasing the supplies and equipment needed to make water bottle stickers.

While she does plan to keep Rustic by Bethany going after high school, Burk will also be attending college to obtain her business degree, which she says will allow her to run operations more efficiently. "I always wanted to run my own business and then this opportunity happened," she said. "I had no idea I was going to win. I was competing against 140 other businesses. I was shocked, but it was a good shock."