Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Hot Springs celebrates Class of 2022

 
June 2, 2022

Nick Pavelich

Salutatorian Morgan Hoff addresses the audience during the Hot Springs High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Hot Springs seniors received their diplomas on Sunday at a ceremony in the high school gymnasium. Valedictorian Katelyn Christensen and salutatorian Morgan Hoff addressed their classmates, family and friends during the commencement ceremony.

Joining them in the Class of 2022 were Jack McAllister, Lily Winn, Kyle Lawson, Andrew McDaniels, Moira Lonergan, Vania Afonin, Ava Erny, Austin Smith, Benedict Waterbury, Russel Morton, Jasen Theademan, Mark Pierce and Joshua Maier.

 

