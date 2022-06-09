Bear Muscle, Feed & Fuel win

Bear Muscle Fitness flexed their muscles last Tuesday at River’s Bend as John Mosher, Cody Mosher, Steve Fairbank and Doug Robichaud shot the low team gross of 182 in men’s league play. Feed and Fuel golfers Mike Normandin, Steve Clark, Dave Petteys and Doug Gunderson had the low team net of 143, while Cody Mosher had the low individual net of 34 and Gary Thompson’s round of 40 was good enough for low gross.

Bart Haflich took honors for closest to the pin in three shots on No. 2, Normandin had the long putt on No. 3, and Nathan Snead sank the longest putt on No. 6. Rusty Sharp’s drive was closest to the pin on No. 5 and Jens Jantzen took that honor on No. 8. Long drives were hit on No. 9 by Arthur Potts and Dave Garr.

Thompson also had a chip-in last Tuesday, on No. 5. Other golfers making it in off the green were Kade Pardee on No. 2, Sean Kelly on No. 3, Bill Nolen on No. 4 and Dave Petteys on No. 8.

STANDINGS

MT’s Best Builders 114.5

Feed & Fuel 112.5

Bear Muscle Fitness 107

Custom Ventures 104.5

Big Sky Pantry 99

Easy Street Auto 95

Noxon Quik Stop 90

Internet Kitchen 66.5