Volunteers with the Museum of Mountain Flying spent thousands of hours restoring the Miss Montana DC-3 plane, which will visit Thompson Falls later this month in honor of the late Norm Allen.

A Montana icon will help honor a Thompson Falls icon later this month. The historic Miss Montana DC-3 airplane, which was restored by volunteers with the Museum of Mountain Flying, will fly to Thompson Falls on June 25.

The event is being organized by Ruth Cheney, a retired Army Lieutenant Col...