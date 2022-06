INDIVIDUAL TRAINING – Jon Bouma gives Nick McAllister tips on leading his steer for the fair judges while Sydnee Wilson prepares to move up.

A steer expert recently helped steer kids who are showing steers at the upcoming Sanders County Fair.

Jon Bouma of Lucky U Cattle Company in Stevensville spent five hours with youth from Sanders County 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America at the fairgrounds June 17.

Bouma's beef showmanship...