A+ Medicinal Dispensary in Trout Creek is owned and operarted by Connor Reishus and his wife, Nadia.

A Trout Creek business is offering medical and recreational marijuana locally, saving residents trips to larger cities. Connor Reishus and his wife Nadia have owned and operated A+ Medicinal Dispensary in Trout Creek since 2016. The business started as a medical-only dispensary. With marijuana la...