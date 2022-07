TIGHT FIT – Cole Campbell of Double C Construction of Plains adjusts a section of a gazebo roof in order to place the last section in while Hunter Leonard holds a brace in the center, Jim Haas works in the back and Cole's father, Kurt readies to help.

Two Plains men volunteered time and money to help make the E. L. Johnson Memorial Park a nicer place to relax. Kurt Campbell and his son, Cole, erected three gazebos for free and even paid two others, Jim Haas and Hunter Leonard, to help put up the three wood and metal kit gazebos.

The group sta...