Patricia Lynn Evans of Tacoma, Washington, welcomed a daughter, Tymber Jean, on June 16, 2022. She weighed seven pounds, .02 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Tymber joins siblings Willow Marie Coulter-Evans and Liam Lavall Evans.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Rhinehart and Mike Rhinehart, both of Enumclaw, Washington. Maternal great-grandmother is Patsy Evans of Renton, Washington.

Welcome, Tymber.