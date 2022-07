Lifeguard Lance Palmer keeps a watchful eye over the pool while City of Thompson Falls Recreational Director Sandra Kazmierczak instructs participants during the midday aquatic aerobics class.

Business is booming at the Thompson Falls City Pool as people of all ages participate in fun, educational and healthy programs. The public pool is managed by Sandra Kazmierczak, the City of Thompson Falls Recreational Director, and her team of young adult lifeguards, along with assistance from Pu...