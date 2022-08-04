Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 4, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Skyler Cech, 29, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense, $1,135.
Shane Laber, 30, careless driving, $75; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $275; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $935.
John Comunetti, 30, seatbelt violation, $20.
Gerald Matthew, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.
Heather Shavin, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Michael Hochstetler, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Jesse Chapen, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Jeremiah Stahlberg, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sarah McKevitt, 31, day speeding, $20.
Frederick Keiser, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Brent Fitchett, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Robert Blease, 56, night speeding, $20.
Robin Foley, 62, day speeding, $120.
April Oswald, 40, day speeding, $20.
Henry Ratzlaff, 71, day speeding, $20.
Garrett Reichle-Wall, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Thomas Sauer, 32, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $70.
Cody Allestad, 30, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Sean Frampton, 53, day speeding, $20.
Kendall O’Neill, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Anya Jackson, 37, day speeding, $70.
Satoko Lock, 54, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.
Jeffrey Wiggs, 59, operating in violation of imposed D/L restrictions, $85.
Ryan Fuller, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Lane Inman, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Andrea Arias Lazaro, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Mark Huguet, 65, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $935; failure to signal intention to turn, $75.
Tyler Coleman, 30, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $75; speeding in a restricted zone, $45; operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.
Jesse Nee-Vogelman, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; improper passing - highway obstructed ahead, $75.
Aleksandr Avanov, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Alyssa Nydegger, 30, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Jamie Humphreys, 55, day speeding - 25 MPH urban district, $20.
Kein Kauffman, 16, day speeding, $70.
Daniel Shipp, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Thomas Elder, 28, day speeding - 25 MPH urban district, $20.
Thompson Falls Police Department
Tracy Coriell, 52, criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail.
Motor Carrier Services
Gary Wood, 60, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.
Jeremy Cisney, 31, operating with expired registration, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Steve Shuttle, 33, fishing without a license, $135.
