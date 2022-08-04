Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Skyler Cech, 29, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense, $1,135.

Shane Laber, 30, careless driving, $75; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $275; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $935.

John Comunetti, 30, seatbelt violation, $20.

Gerald Matthew, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.

Heather Shavin, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Michael Hochstetler, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Jesse Chapen, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jeremiah Stahlberg, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sarah McKevitt, 31, day speeding, $20.

Frederick Keiser, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Brent Fitchett, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Robert Blease, 56, night speeding, $20.

Robin Foley, 62, day speeding, $120.

April Oswald, 40, day speeding, $20.

Henry Ratzlaff, 71, day speeding, $20.

Garrett Reichle-Wall, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Thomas Sauer, 32, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $70.

Cody Allestad, 30, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.

Sean Frampton, 53, day speeding, $20.

Kendall O’Neill, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Anya Jackson, 37, day speeding, $70.

Satoko Lock, 54, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.

Jeffrey Wiggs, 59, operating in violation of imposed D/L restrictions, $85.

Ryan Fuller, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Lane Inman, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Andrea Arias Lazaro, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Huguet, 65, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $935; failure to signal intention to turn, $75.

Tyler Coleman, 30, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $75; speeding in a restricted zone, $45; operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.

Jesse Nee-Vogelman, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; improper passing - highway obstructed ahead, $75.

Aleksandr Avanov, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Alyssa Nydegger, 30, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Jamie Humphreys, 55, day speeding - 25 MPH urban district, $20.

Kein Kauffman, 16, day speeding, $70.

Daniel Shipp, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Thomas Elder, 28, day speeding - 25 MPH urban district, $20.

Thompson Falls Police Department

Tracy Coriell, 52, criminal trespass to property, 5 days jail.

Motor Carrier Services

Gary Wood, 60, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.

Jeremy Cisney, 31, operating with expired registration, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Steve Shuttle, 33, fishing without a license, $135.