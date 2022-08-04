Man pleads not guilty to multiple charges

Appearing before Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher on Tuesday for his initial appearance, Jay Anderson pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence (fourth offense) and criminal endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of failure to exhibit proof of insurance and reckless endangerment of emergency personnel. According to the charging documents, on July 12, while assisting with a traffic stop, a green Dodge Ram nearly hit Deputy Devin Wegener. The deputy returned to his patrol vehicle and started following the truck, observing the driver’s inconsistent speed and difficulty keeping the truck in the correct lane. After the stop was initiated, the driver was identified as Anderson. According to documents, it was observed that Anderson’s eyes were red and watery, he was having difficulty with fine motor skills, and seemed incoherent. His female passenger appeared to be intoxicated. Anderson initially denied consuming alcoholic drinks, but later admitted to drinking possibly one beer. Deputy Wegener administered the field sobriety tests, which Anderson allegedly struggled with, as well as a preliminary breath test, with a result of 0.175. After being placed under arrest, Anderson became highly agitated and disorderly, continuing at the hospital while having his blood alcohol level tested. A jury trial was set for January 16, 2023.

Cecilia Dodds appeared in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday for her initial appearance on a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Dodds’ attorney, Kimberly Durham, informed the court that her client was entering a guilty plea and that a plea agreement had already been reached, which involves Dodds completing treatment that has already been arranged. Per the charging documents, on June 21 just after 2 a.m., Dodds was pulled over for speeding in the 55 mph zone on Highway 200 between Thompson Falls and Plains, and informed Deputy Wegener that she had just left work. The deputy observed Dodds searching for something in the vehicle while he had stepped back to speak with dispatch. After learning Dodds’ driver’s license was suspended, she was taken into custody and a tow was requested for the vehicle. Throughout the encounter, Deputy Wegener could smell the odor of alcohol emitting off Dodds. According to charging documents, Dodds refused to participate in any sobriety tests or the breath test. Later that day, the towing company located a baggie of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Sentencing was set for October 4.

Seth Keller-Keith entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of criminal mischief and partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property stemming from an incident that occurred the morning of June 23. As alleged in the charging documents, staff at the Rimrock Lodge reported an incident of vandalism, to which Thompson Falls Police Chief Chris Nichols responded. The reporting party informed Chief Nichols that Keller-Keith had spray painted and punctured the tires on a guest’s truck, and that the Rimrock’s surveillance cameras had caught the event on video. The truck had been parked outside of the motel room next to where the guest was staying with his family on vacation. All four tires on the truck were punctured in the side wall, with valve stem cores also removed, and bright orange spray paint was observed on the vehicle. The guest had heard voices outside their room around 3 a.m., but had not gotten up to investigate. Review of the video footage confirmed the actions that were reported. Judge Christopher set the jury trial for January 16, 2023.