Milestone win for Wheeler

The heat didn't squash the spirits of the ladies league golfers at River's Bend last Thursday as the women enjoyed another round of league play.

Tina Wheeler celebrated a milestone birthday with a milestone win as she show the low individual gross of 50 and she and teammate Jeanne Holleran shot the low team gross of 112. Annie Wooden had the low individual net of 36 and Jeneese Baxter and Barb Mosher teamed up fro the low net of 78.

Wooden was closest to the pin in four on No. 11, Lana Nolen had the long putt on No. 12 and the long drive on No. 18. Baxter had the other long drive on No. 18 and Mosher had the only chip-in of the evening, on No. 10.

STANDINGS

Kristy/Danice 118.5

Jeanne/Tina 113.5

Katie/Madi 113.5

Liz/Lana 96

Barb/Kelly 94.5

Blair/Marshanna 76.5

Katrina/Annie 76

Chris K./Kim S. 69.5

Chris G./Kim P. 58.5

Jeneese/Bar 56.5

Jackie/Jan 34

Joni/Kayla 29