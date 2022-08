Violinist Monica Huggett performs at the Montana Baroque Music Fesitval Thursday at Quinn's, her final performance before retirement.

Monica Huggett discovered northwest Montana while cycling to Spokane in 2003. She met Jean Morrison in her travels, and the two brainstormed the Montana Baroque Music Festival, a tradition spanning almost two decades in Paradise.

Huggett was one of eight performers at the festival this year, h...