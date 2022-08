After blasting the berm, riders launch from the ramp and soar gracefully over the big gap during the Top Dawg Arenacross event at the fairgrounds Saturday.

Top Dawg Arenacross came back to the Sanders County Fairgrounds and with it came high flying, mud flinging, mullet sporting action. The event featured 14 different classes ranging from 4-6-year-olds all the way up to seniors 50 years and older. Taking place over the course of two days it seems th...