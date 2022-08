25th anniversary for bison ranch

PENNED UP – Lenny Page looks over a group of bulls that he has temporarily separated from the rest of the herd at his ranch in Hot Springs.

The Page Bison Ranch has hit two milestones this year. It's the ranch's 25th anniversary and it's the first time it's had more than 200 head of bison.

It's sometimes a tough job - mending fences is a continuous task - but Lenny Page has no plans to quit what his father, Douglas Page, started...