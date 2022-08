PLEADING – Dale Carter asks the Plains Town Council to give him a variance or make an exception to the mobile home age ordinance as Pat Killgore, who is trying to get the ordinance quashed, listens during the public comment period.

Near 100-degree weather stopped an elderly Plains man from walking the streets to get signatures for a petition to eliminate a 20-year ordinance, but it didn't stop him from speaking his mind at last Monday's monthly town council meeting.

"These ordinances making it illegal to use or occupy a...