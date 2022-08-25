ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Defendants plead not guilty to charges

 
August 25, 2022



A Plains man pleaded not guilty in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday to one county of misdemeanor partner or family member assault and three felony counts of strangulation. Judge Molly Owen set a trial date of February 13, 2023, for Gary Bradley, who was arrested after an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend on June 30.

Also in District Court on Tuesday, Michael Dauss pleaded not guilty to three counts. Dauss was charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Dauss was arrested in July after Montana Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle that went over an embankment on Highway 471 west of Thompson Falls. Judge Owen also set a trial date of February 13, 2023, for Dauss.

 

