Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
August 25, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Devin Barnes, 16, seat belt violation, $20.

Mark Cronauer, 61, seat belt violation, $20.

Jake Ryan, 33, seat belt violation, $20.

Mose Griffin, 48, violation in a construction zone, $85.

James Snead Jr., 71, seat belt violation, $20.

David Gimbel, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Kelly Gettles, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Stewart Marshall, 59, day speeding, $70.

Randal Defalco, 36, driving under the influence, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $885.

Austin Hansen, 17, seat belt violation, $20.

Christopher Perry, 57, seat belt violation, $20.

Suzanne Rowe, 40, seat belt violation, $20; failure to have child properly restrained, $85.

Jacob Young, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Angelo Oulman, 23, seat belt violation, $20; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.

Lindsay Scott, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Erin Moseley, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Xylia Capote, 28, day speeding, $20.

Makia Cometti, 25, expired registration, $45.

Lisa Warner, 50, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Nelson Hershberger, 25, day speeding, $20.

Robert Brown, 34, day speeding, $20.

Regina Ardiana, 58, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Karl-Erik Gude, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Marilyn Saunders, 69, day speeding, $20.

Steven Gerbitz, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Cole Spencer, 35, operating commercial motor vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Caden Canaday, 21, fishing without a license, $135.

 
