Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 25, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Devin Barnes, 16, seat belt violation, $20.
Mark Cronauer, 61, seat belt violation, $20.
Jake Ryan, 33, seat belt violation, $20.
Mose Griffin, 48, violation in a construction zone, $85.
James Snead Jr., 71, seat belt violation, $20.
David Gimbel, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Kelly Gettles, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Stewart Marshall, 59, day speeding, $70.
Randal Defalco, 36, driving under the influence, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $885.
Austin Hansen, 17, seat belt violation, $20.
Christopher Perry, 57, seat belt violation, $20.
Suzanne Rowe, 40, seat belt violation, $20; failure to have child properly restrained, $85.
Jacob Young, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Angelo Oulman, 23, seat belt violation, $20; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Lindsay Scott, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Erin Moseley, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Xylia Capote, 28, day speeding, $20.
Makia Cometti, 25, expired registration, $45.
Lisa Warner, 50, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Nelson Hershberger, 25, day speeding, $20.
Robert Brown, 34, day speeding, $20.
Regina Ardiana, 58, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Karl-Erik Gude, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Marilyn Saunders, 69, day speeding, $20.
Steven Gerbitz, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Cole Spencer, 35, operating commercial motor vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Caden Canaday, 21, fishing without a license, $135.
Reader Comments(0)