Not guilty plea to kidnapping charge

A Thompson Falls man and his mother have been charged in a connection with an alleged kidnapping of a child. Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested. He and his mother, Candace Bright, have been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana Missoula Division on two counts of conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping and false statements.

An unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant was issued on September 24, 2021. On June 14 of this year, Strong was transported by Costa Rican immigration officials to Miami, where he was taken into custody by agents from the FBI Miami Field Office. Strong’s 4-year-old son was safely located in Costa Rica and has since been reunited with his mother, the FBI reported in a press release.

Bright, who lives in Texas, was arraigned on June 28, appearing by video. Strong was transported back to Montana and was arraigned last Friday in Missoula, pleading not guilty.

The FBI stated that numerous law enforcement and partner agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Sanders County Sheriff’s and Attorney’s offices, United States Attorney’s Office, District of Montana, Montana Department of Justice, FBI El Paso, FBI Legal Attache Panama City, FBI Seattle and FBI Miami.