Ridge Riders plan to rebuild warming hut

The fire pit of the warming hut near Gem Peak is surrounded by metal roofing following a fire that destroyed the building last week.

A popular recreation site for outdoor enthusiasts went up in flames early last Thursday. The warming hut near the top of Gem Peak outside of Trout Creek burned to the ground and the U.S. Forest Service is investigating the cause of the incident.

District Ranger Michael Feiger of the Cabinet Ra...