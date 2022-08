Plains junior Marissa Young blocks the ball as Piper Bergstrom backs her up against Mission on Monday.

The Plains Trotters hosted the Mission Bulldogs in the Trotters' first home game of the season Monday evening.

Though the Trotters lost in three sets, their show of energy and love of the game assures a competitive season. The Trotters rallied when down and hustled with key digs and strong ser...