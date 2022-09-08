ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

BLUE JEANS & COUNTRY DREAMS

 
September 8, 2022

Ed Moreth

Judge Jodi Pauly talks with South Side Sparks member Colt Browning in the junior swine competition.

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered last weekend for the annual Sanders County Fair & Rodeo. For four days, the Sanders County Fairgrounds were busy with carnival rides, three nights of rodeo action, 4-H project judging and animal shows and endless entertainment.

Clockwise from left: Judge Jodi Pauly talks with South Side Sparks member Colt Browning in the junior swine competition.

Rides at the Sanders County Fair give adults and kids alike the thrill of speed.

Easton Deal of Thompson Falls explains to judge Irene Anderson how he created his "Spaghetti and Meatballs" cake for the 4-H cake decorating competition.

Annie Wooden

Easton Deal of Thompson Falls explains to judge Irene Anderson how he created his "Spaghetti and Meatballs" cake for the 4-H cake decorating competition.

 
