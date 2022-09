FIRST ROW – Joint Operation Mariposa member Ed Foste helps Lilah Jo Coonan insert a flag for a veteran suicide awareness display along Railroad Street in Plains. Plains residents Devin and Ahna Coonan, along with their daughters Coralynn and Lilah Jo, helped Foste place the first set of 22 U.S. flags at the display.

Joint Operation Mariposa set up its first set of American flags for the annual display on the greenway along Railroad Street in Plains last Thursday.

It took the handful of volunteers only a few minutes to place the first 22 flags at the site of the display, created by Plains resident Ed Foste,...