A.J. Sanders of Thompson Falls climbs out of his vehicle after it was pushed up on a barrier by Justin Clark of Sheridan, Montana, during the "Carnage on the Clark Fork" Demolition Derby.

The Sanders County Demolition Derby was a big success with a complete sellout with 3,868 tickets sold for the three and a half-hour show.

"They definitely got their money's worth, it was a great show," said Randy Woods, the fair board chairman, who received comments from dozens of people tellin...