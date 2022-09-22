ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Car destroyed by fire at T. Falls Elementary

 
September 22, 2022

Courtesy photo

First responders look over a car that caught fire at Thompson Falls Elementary last week.

A staff member's vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon at Thompson Falls Elementary School. Vehicle owner Callie Jacobson said Krystal Park discovered the fire and notified Jacobson only minutes after she returned from lunch. "The only thing I could think about was, 'is everyone ok?'" she said. Jacobson was not injured and was told by fire fighters that the fire appeared to have been caused by electrical issues.

Elementary principal Len Dorscher said no other faculty members, students, cars or other property were damaged. "The car was parked on Columbia Street, not near any students," Dorscher said. "Multiple staff members worked with city and county law enforcement using fire extinguishers until the fire became too big."

Dorscher said the fire was put out quickly by Thompson Falls Fire Department and the car was towed shortly after.

"The scene was cleared quickly, it was an excellent response by all," he said. Jacobson thanked the school staff for their support.

 
