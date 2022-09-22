Justice Court before Judge Doug Dryden
September 22, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Adam Aziz, 38, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $275; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Tyler Ashlock, 34, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $335.
Anthony Henkel, 34, driving without valid driver's license, $235.
James Borgmann, 39, seatbelt violation, $20; operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $525, 10 days jail with 3 days time served; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Christopher Matson, 58, careless driving, $85.
Nola Davis, 66, day speeding, $20.
Nathan White, 20, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285; careless driving, $85.
Daniel Gates, 45, day speeding, $20.
Ian Koehler, 18, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.
Lawrence Stuto, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
David Williams, 45, expired registration, $85.
Nathan Hathorne, 17, careless driving, $85.
Elijah Hoisington, 22, night speeding, $20.
Kadince Strack, 16, careless driving, $55.
Mark Ambre, 60, careless driving, $85.
Michael Cottrell, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
Tracy Fricke, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Troy Loney, 65, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ronald Mackin, 52, violation in a construction zone, $95.
Benjamin Wagner, 45, failure to have safety chain when required on trailer, $85.
Robert Kunkel, 25, violation in a construction zone, $75.
Gilman Mueck, 77, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Chad Henning, 51, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Ryan, 67, seatbelt violation, $20.
Andre Koladich, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Gary Price, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
George Rosenthal, 69, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Joshua Schultz, 36, failure to obey red traffic signal, $85.
Christopher Lofgren, 63, expired registration, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Stanley Smith Jr, 74, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Castro, 18, criminal mischief, deferred imposition of sentence, $335 fines, $1300 restitution.
Talan Grounds, 34, reckless driving, 1st offense, $585, 180 days jail with 177 days suspended.
Clinton Goosen, 30, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
McKenzie Murphy, 31, expired registration, $45.
Jeremiah Irwin, 41, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Zakery Nauslar, 28, day speeding, $20.
Plains Police Department
Stephen Reddoch, 55, passing in no passing zone, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Merrill Harrison, 51, exceeding maximum semi-trailer length, $85.
Christine Stephenson, 48, failure to obey direction to be weighed, $235.
