September 13, 1925 – September 16, 2022

Mary Dale Medlar, age 97, of Plains, Montana, (formerly of Vacaville, California) passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2022. She was born on September 13, 1925, in Driggs, Idaho, to the late Joseph and Ethel (Downs) Christensen. She graduated from Salmon High School and attended Beehive BYU business school in Utah and Solano Community College in Suisun, California. Mary was a secretary for a potato company in Idaho, and then she was employed by Bank of America in California for many years as a loan officer.

Mary was married to George B. Moore, PhD, (deceased) in Salmon, Idaho, for 25 years and then divorced. They had three children, Caryn Jo Moore, Rush Kevin (Marian) Moore and Ryan B. (Debra) Moore. Mary was married to the late Harry R. Medlar on November 27, 1976, in Oakland, California. She had three stepchildren, Jerry (Cindy) Medlar, Terry (Kathy) Medlar and Robin (Dale) Stewart. Mary had three siblings (all deceased), sister Dorothy McFrederick (Bill) Levondofski of Salmon, Idaho, brothers Cleon (Dorothy) Christensen of Fruit Heights, Utah, and Delton (Marilyn) Christensen, DDS, of Appleton, Wisconson.

Mary was a faithful and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She and Harry did a full-time mission in the Washington, DC, area. They enjoyed traveling and visited Israel, Egypt, Germany, Central America and much of the United States. Mary also enjoyed her family and friends, square dancing with Harry, and doing genealogy research.

Mary is survived by grandson, Dru L. Webb; granddaughter, Cayla M. Moore, DVM; many nieces and nephews; 12 step-grandchildren; 40 step-great grandchildren; two step-great, great grandchildren; and friends. Step-grandson, Jeremy Medlar, is deceased.

There will be no memorial service and a private burial. Mary will be buried with her beloved Harry at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on September 27, 2022, in Dixon, California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clark Fork Valley Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 768, Plains, MT, 59859, and specify on the check "In memory of Mary D. Medlar."

Mary's family is grateful to the CFVLTC doctors, nurses and staff for their love for Mary and for the excellent care they gave her.