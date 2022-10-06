CANDIDATE PROFILES: Clerk & Recorder / Treasurer / Supt. of Schools

NAME: KATHLEEN FRENCH

OCCUPATION: Engineer/Project Manager

EDUCATION: BS Chemical Engineering (North Carolina State), Masters coursework Washington State Univ

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for this position for a number of reasons. I will focus on learning what my staff’s responsibilities are. I will seek real understanding of what each employee does. I will educate myself to have a deep understanding of the county budget and how those funds are utilized. I will seek in-depth knowledge and understanding of the budget, so that I am able to have a rigorous conversation about how to modify it to better serve the County. I am known for being thorough, rigorous, and diligent in meeting my responsibilities.

How will you effectively manage all the offices held by this position?

I will spend full-time hours a week in support of my role. Most of the department’s responsibilities are contracted out. This has cost us all more money through higher taxes. I WILL spend my time at the county offices serving the role of the position. I will work with the staff to assist and support them. I will make the office environment comfortable for all. I will answer their questions and I will answer the public’s questions. I will facilitate the county’s role of public access to materials. I will be an “Agent of responsive government.”

If elected, what will be your role as the Superintendent of Schools?

Currently, the Superintendent of Schools’ responsibilities are largely contracted out. Our county has a contractor in place that meets most of these responsibilities. Reports are prepared for the schools within the county each month identifying funds collected through property taxes. Checks are cut, where applicable. This position is also a starting point for parents seeking educational resources. As a parent that managed my own kids education, I am knowledgeable about ALL kinds of educational choices, whether it is homeschool hybrid, dual enrollment, private, or public. I can help answer any questions the public may have.

NAME: NICHOL SCRIBNER

OCCUPATION: Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools

EDUCATION: BA Communication Studies and MBA

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

I care about people. I work hard to have transparency in everything I do for the taxpayers in Sanders County. I have a strong knowledge base and resources to share with the public.

How will you effectively manage all of the offices held by this position?

Time management and great staff are helpful in managing all of the offices. We all keep calendars and work as a team. Without the staff in these offices, no one could be successful wearing all the hats required in these elected positions.

If elected, what will be your role as the superintendent of schools?

Each public school, with the exception of Dixon, has their own qualified, acting Superintendent. My role is a fiscal role for the schools or in other terms we are the bank for the schools. In addition, I track homeschool attendance as required by statute. When and if there is a situation that arises and there is a need for more educational expertise, we contract with another county superintendent with the educational requirements.