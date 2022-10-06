CANDIDATE PROFILES: County Commissioner, District 1

NAME: ADAM BACHE

OCCUPATION: State Farm Office Manager/Rancher

EDUCATION: Business Management Degree From Montana Western

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

I believe my management experience makes me the the best candidate. Working for one of the world’s largest construction companies trained me how to be professional and a good communicator. I was responsible for managing large contractors and their contracts, holding them accountable, keeping them on schedule and on budget. I did this by holding meetings keeping lines of communication open and being transparent.

What is the most pressing infrastructure need in Sanders County?

I think the most pressing infrastructure need is a plan. With the rapid growth in the county, we need to ensure our policies bring the prosperity we deserve. With a good growth plan we can help Sanders County grow and develop while maintaining the core values and rural character. We need to encourage growth where businesses can thrive, bringing jobs and investing into the county. We need to enact policies that protect the rural landscape and help preserve the wildlife and outdoors we love. Creating places for recreation and tourist attractions will bring investment opportunities

Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? If so, which part and why?

I think the roads and Public Safety should be shielded from cuts. We need roads to be in good shape so we can get around the county in all seasons so that our first responders can get provide their public service.

Public Safety should be protected and is a large budget. Patrol, jail, coroner, detectives all need up to date equipment to be able to provide their services though out the county.

NAME: DAN ROWAN

OCCUPATION: Mayor of Plains

EDUCATION: High School Graduate

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

A good Commissioner must have experience, commitment, patience, common sense and the willingness to listen to their constituents. Rather than campaign promises and polished speeches, I have a record in elected public office that establishes I have these qualities. It’s imperative that elected officials act in the best interest of the public, not their own interests. I actively listen to my constituent’s concerns, consider all sides of every issue and act in the best interests of the residents. I have abided by this principle as Mayor and will continue doing so as Commissioner.

What is the most pressing infrastructure need in Sanders County?

It is impossible to identify just one issue. In the short term, roads and bridges need to continue to be improved. In the long term, Sanders County must be prepared to address solid waste and the unsustainable expense being passed on to the residents.

Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? If so, which part and why?

Essential services which promote and protect public safety should be shielded from cuts.

However, in this time of inflationary pressure, combined with the effort to not increase taxes, where do those lines get drawn… law enforcement, detention and courts, roads and bridges, solid waste? We need to take a hard look into how funds are currently allocated to ensure essential services are funded adequately moving forward.