CANDIDATE PROFILES: County Commissioner, District 2

NAME: JOHN HOLLAND

OCCUPATION: Rancher & Retired MT Dept of Transportation

EDUCATION: Plains High School Graduate & 1 Year Trade School

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

My 18 years of public service on the Plains School Board and 26 years on the Plains-Paradise Fire District Board of Trustees has provided extensive experience in managing and preparing budgets as well as making difficult and important decisions. I have supervised employees and worked with the public in many capacities. My career in road building & maintenance provides me with knowledge and understanding of what it takes to provide the safest and most reasonable solution to the problems that arise.

What is the most pressing infrastructure need in Sanders County?

County roads and bridges are the most pressing infrastructure. With the population growth in Sanders County there will be more wear and tear on the roads.

Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? If so, which part and why?

None should be shielded. If budget cuts are necessary, all departments should share an equal percentage cut to make the budget balance.

NAME: MAHLON LEE

OCCUPATION: Rancher/Roofing Contractor

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position?

Education - Education comes in many formats. I have received mine from experiencing all aspects of running a successful business for 30+ years, including contract negotiations, budgeting, hiring, record keeping and knowing when to expand and when to hold reserve resources for the future. My training came from mentors, competitors and the school of hard knocks. Many of these skills are transferable to the duties of a County Commissioner and will help me be an asset in that role as I work to protect the lives, homes, roads, freedoms and taxes of Sanders County citizens.

What is the most pressing infrastructure need in Sanders County?

My dedication to protecting both the constitution of Montana and USA will guide all my decisions. Daily we see overreach in our lives. One issue many are facing regards the Water Compact. Water is the basis of life and important to protect for every citizen. I’m dedicated to protecting all rights, guaranteed by our constitutions. I have the knowledge, time and ability to fight for those rights be it to keep taxes reasonable or maintain roads, to keep schools and sewers running efficiently, protecting second amendment rights or working to make sure affordable water remains available

Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? If so, which part and why?

I would work to protect the budget for the Sheriff’s department because the constitution charges the government to protect the people. However, I would still hold that department liable for their budget. All areas of the county budget be it for equipment expenses, employees, structural or infrastructure repair or improvements need to be held accountable to get the most from the money received from the public to do the job. I know how hard I and my family work for our income and would protect the income of every citizen in Sanders County from increased taxes as commissioner.