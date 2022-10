Thompson Falls junior Cael Thilmony approaches the finish line at the Western B/C Divisional meet at River's Bend Golf Course last week.

The Thompson Falls cross country team felt the energy of the home crowd and put forth an impressive performance last week as they hosted the Western B/C Invitational at River's Bend Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Blue Hawk girls won first place as a team, and Baxter sisters Ellie and Aubrey we...