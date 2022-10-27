Mack Days anglers push through weather woes

Rain, rain, rain. Lots of rain fell from the dark cloudy skies Friday and Saturday during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days at Flathead Lake. The fall fishing event sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes lasts until November 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event. The events are used as a management tool in the effort to help native bull trout and westslope cutthroat in Flathead Lake. A total of 11,253 lake trout entries have been turned in, compared with 10,607 at this time in the 2021 fall event.

Richard Kreis of Huson turned in two tagged lake trout, $100 and $200 winners. Larry Ashwell of Missoula turned in a $100 tag, and Joshua Wisniewski of Missoula had a $100 winner.

Larry Ashwell of Missoula continues his lead with a total of 778 lake trout entries. Second place is Mike Benson of Lonepine with 734, Felix Gauci of Stevensville had no entries is in third with 630, fourth is Terry Krogstad of Kalispell 535, in fifth place is Jerry Benson of Plains (495), sixth is Larry Karper of Florence (492), seventh is Scott Bombard of Missoula (481), Julie Perkins of Kalispell is in eighth (398), in ninth Richard Kreis of Huson (364) and Sam Cusker of Bigfork is 10th with 355.

For the ladies, Perkins leads with 398, Laurie Kreis of Huson is second with 233, third is Kim Mack of Helena (129), Janet Myers of Riverton, Wyoming, is fourth with 91 and Debbi Sacchi of Thompson Falls is fifth with 24.

Weekend drawing winners were Mike Benson for $200 and Jerry Benson, Richard Kreis, Scott Bombard and Julie Perkins for $100 each.

There are three weekends left in the event. For more information, go to http://www.mackdays.com for all of the information and entry form or telephone (406) 270-3386.